Okobo ended with 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 120-106 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Okobo saw some additional playing time Thursday with De'Anthony Melton (ankle) leaving the game early. Okob shows a lot of promise and there is a chance the Suns move him into the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nuggets. The team could also opt to move Devin Booker over to the point guard spot and shuffle down from there but Okobo is worth a speculative add to see how things play out.