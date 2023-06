The Suns signed Okogie on Friday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

While the details of the contract are yet to be announced, Okogie will head back to the Suns after spending 2022-23 with the team. He averaged 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.8 minutes across 72 appearances, including 26 starts. While Okogie is unlikely to garner much fantasy interest, his perimeter defense will be crucial to a Phoenix team flooded with star talent Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.