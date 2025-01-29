Durant (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Durant seemingly picked up the left thumb injury in Monday's win over the Clippers, during which he posted 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes. With Ryan Dunn (ankle) also expected to be a game-time decision, Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen could be in line for a significant bump in playing time.
More News
-
Suns' Kevin Durant: Strong all-around showing•
-
Suns' Kevin Durant: Scores team-high 29 points•
-
Suns' Kevin Durant: Leader in scoring in defeat•
-
Suns' Kevin Durant: Pours in game-high 36 in win•
-
Suns' Kevin Durant: Reaches 30 points in balanced game•
-
Suns' Kevin Durant: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday•