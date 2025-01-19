Richards totaled 21 points (7-8 FG, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 125-121 win over the Pistons.

While he didn't get the start in his Suns debut, Richards saw a starter's workload as Mason Plumlee was on the court for only 13 minutes. Richards also made exactly the kind of impact Phoenix was hoping for when they acquired him from Charlotte, as the 27-year-old center recorded his sixth double-double of the season. The rest of the Suns second unit managed just 13 points total and doesn't have a go-to scoring option, so Richards should be productive even if he stays on the bench, but a shoft to the starting five seems inevitable once he gets more familiar with his new surroundings.