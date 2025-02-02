Wiggins amassed 41 points (16-30 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes during Saturday's 144-110 win over Sacramento.

Wiggins went off Saturday, registering career-high figures with his 41 points and 14 rebounds in a start after coming off Oklahoma City's bench in Wednesday's loss to Golden State. The 26-year-old has now started 14 contests for the Thunder in 2024-25, averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 24.4 minutes per game with the first unit. While Wiggins' inconsistent role renders him a volatile fantasy asset going forward, he would be more likely to stay with the starters if Cason Wallace misses time with a shoulder injury.