Wiggins closed with 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 132-125 win over Orlando.

Wiggins was one of only two Hawks players to log more than 30 minutes, despite playing off the bench. He finished with 16 points in his 32 minutes, an encouraging sign for what might be to come. However, the majority of the starting five played somewhat limited minutes as the team eases into the season. Keeping that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising to see Wiggins' playing time decrease slightly over the coming weeks.