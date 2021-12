Wiggins had 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 loss to the Kings.

The Thunder have put their second-round pick to work over the past week and he has risen to the challenge. Over three starts, the Maryland product has averaged 14.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. Wiggins will eventually return to the bench once Josh Giddey and Darius Bazley clear health and safety protocols.