Wiggins ended with 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's 112-106 loss to the Rockets.

Making his second straight start while Jalen Williams (hamstring) remains on the shelf, Wiggins delivered another solid performance. The fifth-year forward has drained multiple three-pointers in eight of his last nine games, a stretch in which he's averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 boards, 2.6 threes, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 28.3 minutes.