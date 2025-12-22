Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Questionable for Monday
Wiggins (adductor) is questionable for Monday's game versus Memphis.
Wiggins missed Friday's loss to Minnesota with the adductor issue, and now he's in danger of sitting out his second straight game. If Wiggins can't give it a go, there will be more minutes available for Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace.