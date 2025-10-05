Wiggins will start Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets, James Plowright of CLTure.org reports.

With most of the Thunder's starters resting Sunday and Jalen Williams (wrist) likely out until Opening Night, Wiggins will start the preseason opener alongside Isaiah Joe, Nikola Topic, Jaylin Williams and Ousmane Dieng. Wiggins started 26 of his 76 regular-season appearances last year, averaging 22.9 minutes per game.