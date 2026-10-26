Mitchell recorded 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 108-101 win over the Clippers.

Mitchell was hoisted into a larger role Sunday due to injuries to Cason Wallace (shoulder) and Jalen Williams (ankle) and put together an impressive all-around performance. Mitchell continued his solid play defensively, following up his career-high five steals Thursday with a three-steal outing Sunday. The 24-year-old pro will likely continue to see an expanded role going forward due to Williams' injury.