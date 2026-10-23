Mitchell recorded 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one block and five steals in 23 minutes during Thursday's 96-84 win over Denver.

Mitchell recorded a career-high five steals, while adding a block for good measure. He also finished as one of four Thunder players to score double digits in what was a game dominated by defense. Seen as a viable late-round target in fantasy drafts by many, it's fair to say that the jury is still out when it comes to what his role might look like this season, Early indications are that he will likely flirt with about 24 minutes per game, which at least keeps him on the radar.