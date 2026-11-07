Mitchell contributed 35 points (14-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one rebound and five assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 128-97 victory over Memphis.

Mitchell was a walking bucket Friday, pacing the Thunder with a season-high 35 points. He has now moved inside the top 40 for the season, averaging 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 27.9 minutes per game. Assuming he can maintain at least adequate defensive contributions, he should be able to flirt with top 50 value ROS.