Mitchell recorded 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 victory over Cleveland.

Mitchell delivered another productive performance in Oklahoma City's injury-depleted backcourt, finishing second on the team in scoring behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He attacked efficiently inside the arc, converted eight of his 14 two-point attempts and committed just one turnover. With Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace sidelined, Mitchell continues to benefit from an expanded offensive role.