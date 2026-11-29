Mitchell posted 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-111 loss to Milwaukee.

Mitchell continues to have opportunities to showcase his offensive repertoire due to the absence of several key players, including Jalen Williams (leg), Cason Wallace (shoulder) and Chet Holmgren (knee). The third-year guard's ability to operate alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rather than exclusively as his backup gives him an encouraging fantasy ceiling, and all signs point to him maintaining a prominent role in the starting lineup. He's now recorded back-to-back games with at least 20 points just for the third time this season.