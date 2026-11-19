Mitchell logged 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Hawks.

Mitchell matched his season high in assists and recorded a season-best two blocks while playing nearly 34 minutes. Although his scoring has dipped, his rebounding, playmaking and defensive contributions provide multiple avenues to fantasy value. Oklahoma City's backcourt injuries should continue creating opportunities for the 24-year-old guard.