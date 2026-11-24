Mitchell posted 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 125-120 loss to the Pacers.

Mitchell continues to struggle on the offensive end of the floor, despite consistently scoring double digits. He has now shot no better than 35 percent from the field in three straight games, during which time he has been outside the top 200 in standard leagues. This should not come as a surprise to managers, given that he is being tasked with doing a lot more than expected, due to the injury crisis in Oklahoma City. He remains a must-roster player, although his ceiling does appear to have shifted in the wrong direction of late.