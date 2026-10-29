Mitchell finished Wednesday's 120-96 loss to the Mavericks with 29 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes.

Making his second straight start for the injury-depleted Thunder, Mitchell led all scorers on the night, but only one other OKC player was able to top 10 points. The 24-year-old wing should continue to see big minutes and usage while Jalen Williams (leg), Cason Wallace (shoulder) and Alex Caruso (ankle) are all sidelined. Over his two starts, Mitchell has averaged 29.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 boards, 1.5 threes, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 26.5 minutes.