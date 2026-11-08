Mitchell finished with 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and a steal across 22 minutes in Saturday's 114-75 win over the Wizards.

Mitchell had a difficult shooting night despite Oklahoma City's dominant win, making just five of 14 attempts and taking a huge step back after posting a 35-point effort in Friday's win over the Grizzlies. Despite one bad game, Mitchell remains a reliable scoring option for the Thunder amid a difficult stretch due to injuries, and he's embracing the bigger role. He's scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven outings, averaging 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game over that span.