Mitchell racked up 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 24 minutes during Monday's 124-97 loss to Charlotte.

Mitchell was the only reserve to find much success for Oklahoma City other than Kenrich Williams. His minutes have been held in check recently with 23.9 minutes per game over his last six contests, but he's been a sixth-round fantasy value in nine-category leagues during that span with 12.5 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.2 three-pointers.