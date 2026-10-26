Mitchell is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Suns, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Mitchell will move to the starting lineup and could be in line for a larger role for the foreseeable future since both Jalen Williams (leg) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) are expected to miss most, if not all, of the remainder of the season. Mitchell recorded 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 108-101 win over the Clippers.