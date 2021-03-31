Pokusevski has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will not play in Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
It's unclear whether Pokusevski has been exposed to the virus, but he'll likely miss multiple games as the Thunder conduct contact tracing. Entering Wednesday, the rookie had started all 10 of Oklahoma City's games since the All-Star break, averaging 11.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.8 blocks and 2.2 turnovers in 31.4 minutes per game. He was coming off of a 21-point, six-rebound, two-assist effort in Monday night's loss to Dallas.
