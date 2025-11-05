Wallace recorded 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 126-107 victory over the Clippers.

Wallace has been a great addition to the starting lineup with Jalen Williams (wrist) out, averaging 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.7 steals, 0.4 blocks and 1.9 threes made over 29.4 minutes. With Luguentz Dort (shoulder) also in danger of missing time, Wallace may see his volume increase.