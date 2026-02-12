Wallace ended with four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 136-109 win over the Suns.

Wallace had a very quiet night for the Thunder, but he has a big opportunity to bounce back Thursday against the Bucks with a number of key players being held out. Through 52 appearances this season, Wallace is returning 10th-round value in nine-category fantasy basketball formats with 8.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 three-pointers.