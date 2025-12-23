Wallace is in the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with Memphis, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Wallace is getting the start with both Isaiah Hartenstein (leg) and Chet Holmgren (back) unavailable, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams and Branden Carlson. As a starter this season, Wallace owns averages of 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game.