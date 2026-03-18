Thunder's Cason Wallace: Starting sans Dort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace will start Wednesday's game against the Nets, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.
With Luguentz Dort (rest) sitting out the second leg of this back-to-back, Wallace will rejoin the first unit. As a starter this season (54 games), the 22-year-old guard has averaged 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 steals in 27.8 minutes per contest.
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