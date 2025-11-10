Wallace logged six points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 win over Memphis.

Wallace had an off night offensively, shooting 20 percent from the field and 14.2 percent from the three-point line, but has been able to consistently register steals, as Sunday marked his sixth game with at least two steals. Wallace is averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.5 steals, 0.3 blocks and 1.8 threes made this season.