Wallace (undisclosed) did not return to Wednesday's 138-89 win over the Suns, and he'll be evaluated further Thursday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Thunder head coach Mark Daignault didn't offer much of an update on Wallace's health postgame, but mentioned that the young guard will be checked out Thursday. Wallace logged nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and four steals across 19 minutes. His next chance to play will come Saturday.