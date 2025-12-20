Thunder's Cason Wallace: Won't start Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace won't start against the Timberwolves on Friday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
With Isaiah Hartenstein (rest) returning for the second leg of Oklahoma City's back-to-back set, Wallace will slide to the second unit. Over his last five appearances (four starts), the 22-year-old guard has averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 steals, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 24.6 minutes per tilt.
