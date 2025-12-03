Holmgren posted 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 victory over the Warriors.

Tuesday marked Holmgren's third game in a rown scoring 19 or more points on higher than 50-percent shooting. Holmgren sank 8-of-12 shots against the Warriors including two triples en route to 21 on the night. Eight rebounds matched his season average, as Holmgren has failed to notch a double-double in his past 10 outings.