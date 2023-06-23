Bertans was traded to the Thunder on Thursday, along with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, in exchange for the No. 12 overall pick, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While the Mavs move back two spots, they get off of Bertans' contract and open up a traded player exception which could be used to bolster the roster around Luka Doncic and current free agent Kyrie Irving. Bertans is owed $17 million in 2023-24 and holds a $16 million player option for 2024-25. The Latvian wing appeared in only 45 games last season, averaging 4.6 points and 1.2 made threes on 43.1 percent shooting (39.0% 3Pt). With the No. 10 pick, the Thunder selected Kentucky guard Cason Wallace.