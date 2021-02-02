Hill (thumb) underwent a minor surgical procedure Tuesday and is expected to miss at least the next four weeks, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Hill had already missed the last four games after suffering the injury back on Jan. 24 against the Clippers. With a longer-term absence on tap, the stage is set for rookie Theo Maledon to stick in the starting lineup alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In 14 appearances this season, Hill is averaging 11.8 points, 3.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.6 made threes in 26.4 minutes.