Hartenstein will start Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Hartenstein came off the bench in his return from a 16-game absence Thursday, but he will return to the starting five Sunday. Hartenstein was effective in limited action in his return, totaling 11 points, five rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes. He figures to still see a limited number of minutes as he eases back into action.