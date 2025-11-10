Hartenstein notched 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 win over the Grizzlies.

Hartenstein recorded his third consecutive double-double in this comfortable win over the Grizzlies, and the big man has done a good job playing next to Chet Holmgren in the frontcourt due to the absence of Jalen Williams (wrist). Hartenstein has six double-doubles in 11 games this season, and his two-way impact has been key for OKC in the early stages of the campaign.