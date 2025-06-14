Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Quiet despite start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein finished Friday's 111-104 win over the Pacers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals with two points (1-3 FG), six rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes.
Hartenstein moved back into the starting lineup, although his production told a different story. In what has been an unfavorable matchup, Hartenstein has been a non-factor to this point, with both the Thunder and the Pacers opting to run smaller, interchangeable lineups. In fact, Hartenstein has played more than 20 minutes only twice in the past seven games. Friday's win means Oklahoma City will head home for Game 5 with the series locked at 2-2.
