Hartenstein logged 10 points (5-9 FG), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 loss to the Spurs.

Hartenstein returned from a six-game absence as a result of a calf injury, moving straight into the starting lineup. He was limited to just 20 minutes, likely part of his return-to-action plan. In 20 games thus far, Hartenstein is averaging 12.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 combined steals and blocks, good enough for borderline top 50 value. While these numbers may take a hit following the recent return of Jalen Williams, Hartenstein should be able to continue flirting with top 70 value the rest of the way.