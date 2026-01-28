Joe totaled 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 104-95 victory over New Orleans.

This was a strong line for Joe, but he continues to be a hit-or-miss fantasy asset off the Oklahoma City bench. Over his last seven outings, he's averaging 9.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.3 three-pointers. He may see a short-term boost in value, however, as Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Ajay Mitchell (abdominals) are currently sidelined.