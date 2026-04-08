Joe finished Tuesday's 123-87 win over the Lakers with 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt) and two rebounds across 18 minutes off the bench.

It's the third time in the last six games that Joe has delivered at least 15 points and four made three-pointers. His role and usage remain limited -- he hasn't played 20-plus minutes in a game since March 21 -- but in the eight contests since then he's averaged 10.6 points, 3.1 threes, 1.4 boards and 0.9 steals in 14.8 minutes while shooting a blistering 52.1 percent from long distance.