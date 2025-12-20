Williams finished with 17 points (6-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 112-107 loss to Minnesota.

Although Williams managed 17 points, the star forward has lacked his usual pop in the nine games since his return. He's exceeded 20 points just three times, and although his rebounding totals have been consistent, he's lagging behind his 2024 pace in minutes, points and field goal percentage.