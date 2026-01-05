Williams produced 23 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes during Sunday's 108-105 loss to the Suns.

Williams posted his most efficient scoring night of the season, shooting 69.2 percent from the field. The 24-year-old forward has struggled with his shot of late, scoring 20 or more points in just two of the last seven games, but he's made up for it as a distributor with at least six assists in six of those contests. After missing time early with a wrist injury, Williams' scoring numbers have dipped from last season's marks. Through 17 games played, he's averaging 17.2 points, 5.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.5 minutes per game.