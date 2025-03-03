Williams finished with 41 points (15-24 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 146-132 win over the Spurs.

With 41 points on the night, Williams set a new career-high mark. He's had quite the season, and he's currently on pace to return third-round value in nine-category formats. Through 57 games, Williams holds averages of 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers.