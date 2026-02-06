Thunder's Jalen Williams: Missing another game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Saturday will mark the ninth consecutive game that Williams will miss while recovering from a right hamstring strain. His next chance to play is Monday against the Lakers, but a timeline for the fourth-year pro's return has yet to be established. Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams and Cason Wallace should continue to see additional minutes in the meantime.