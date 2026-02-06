default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Saturday will mark the ninth consecutive game that Williams will miss while recovering from a right hamstring strain. His next chance to play is Monday against the Lakers, but a timeline for the fourth-year pro's return has yet to be established. Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams and Cason Wallace should continue to see additional minutes in the meantime.

More News