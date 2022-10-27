Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said Thursday that Williams is "progressing and getting closer" but remains without a firm timetable for return, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Williams underwent surgery last Friday to repair a right orbital fracture, and based on Daigneault's comments, it sounds like the 21-year-old may not return until the first week of November, at the earliest. As long as Williams is sidelined, Aaron Wiggins and Ousmane Dieng should continue to see slightly increased roles.