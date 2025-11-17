Thunder's Jalen Williams: Still out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (wrist) is out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Williams has yet to suit up this season due to a wrist injury. His next opportunity to suit up comes Wednesday against the Kings.
