Williams (wrist) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Utah, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams continues to rehab from offseason wrist surgery and has yet to make his 2025-26 regular-season debut. His next opportunity to do so is Sunday against Portland, though there doesn't appear to be a clear timeline for his return at this time.

