Thunder's Jalen Williams: Won't return vs. Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams won't return to Saturday's game against the Heat due to right thigh soreness, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.
Williams limped to the locker room in the second quarter and won't return during the second half. He'll finish with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 14 minutes. The star forward's next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Cavaliers.
