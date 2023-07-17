Butler posted 31 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three steals and an assist over 29 minutes during Sunday's 98-94 loss to the Spurs.

Butler was impressive for the Thunder, posting a game-high 31 points and playing excellent defense, generating three steals. The one downside to his performance was the five turnovers he coughed up while only dishing one assist. The 22-year-old will likely bounce between the Thunder's main roster and their G-League affiliate next season.