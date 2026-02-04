The 76ers traded McCain to the Thunder on Wednesday in exchange for a 2026 Rockets first-round pick and three second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

McCain will get a fresh start following an injury-riddled beginning to his career. The 21-year-old guard got out of the gates hot during his rookie season before undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee in December 2024. The Duke product later underwent thumb surgery in September 2025 and missed time to begin the 2025-26 campaign. Once healthy, he struggled to carve out a consistent role behind Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. Now, McCain will provide backcourt depth for Oklahoma City, competing for minutes with the likes of Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic (groin) once he returns. However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) is set to be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, so McCain could see increased playing time right away.