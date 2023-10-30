Giddey accumulated nine points (4-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Sunday's 128-95 loss to Denver.

Giddey posted 16 points during Wednesday's regular-season opener against Chicago, but he's been held to single-digit scoring totals in his last two appearances while shooting just 23.8 percent from the floor during that time. The 21-year-old also saw decreased playing time Sunday since the Thunder were being blown out. Despite his discouraging performances in back-to-back matchups, Giddey will likely have better days ahead after averaging 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 31.2 minutes per game last year.