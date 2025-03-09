Williams won't start Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
With the regulars resting, Williams, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams started Friday's win over Portland. However, the usual starting five will be back in action Sunday, so Kenrich will revert to his reserve role.
